District 1 recognizes Teachers of the Year
by Laura Stone | May 3, 2018 2:26 am
Last Updated: May 3, 2018 at 8:54 am
Clarendon School District 1 recognized its teachers of the year Tuesday during a banquet. Those presented included Summerton Early Childhood Teacher of the Year Wanda House; St. Paul Elementary School Teacher of the Year Sharon Oliver; and Scott’s Branch Middle-High School Teacher of the Year Tommy Hall.
