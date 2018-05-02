Scott’s Branch names Students of the Month
by Staff Reports | May 2, 2018 9:29 am
Rosandra Benett, Shanna Middleton, Amonte Brown, Julius Ragin, Teja Madison and Tatyanna Simmons were named Scott’s Branch Students of the Month during an awards banquet held Tuesday night in Clarendon School District 1.
