Middleton recognized a FBLA state, national winner
by Laura Stone | May 2, 2018 10:45 am
Last Updated: May 2, 2018 at 9:58 am
Scott’s Branch High School student Sarah Middleton was recognized as an FBLA state and national winner on Tuesday night during an awards banquet held in Clarendon School District 1.
