Goodwill Baptist to hold Pack-a-Pew Program
by Submitted by Reader | May 2, 2018 10:24 am
Goodwill Baptist Church, 1329 Goodwill Church Road in Manning, will hold a Pack-a-Pew Progam at 5 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Major Lloyd, pastor of the Faith Center in Manning, will be the guest speaker for this event.
