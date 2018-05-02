District 1 recognizes track, basketball teams
by Laura Stone | May 2, 2018 10:22 pm
Last Updated: May 3, 2018 at 8:49 am
The Scott’s Branch High School varsity track and basketball teams were recognized Tuesday during a ceremony held by Clarendon School District 1.
