2019 SC Teacher of the Year to be announced tonight

Last Updated: May 2, 2018 at 10:15 am

The 2019 South Carolina Teacher of the Year will be announced tonight during the annual Teacher of the Year Ceremony at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The 2019 South Carolina Teacher of the Year will be awarded $25,000 and is provided with a brand new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador for over 50,000 educators.

The finalists for South Carolina Teacher of the Year are:

Jeffrey Maxey, Anderson School District Three

Nicholas Snyder, Berkeley County School District

Robert Harris, Richland County School District One

Zachariah Lowe, Sumter County School District

Susan Snyder, York School District Three (Rock Hill)

The ceremony is co-hosted by the South Carolina Department of Education and South Carolina Future Minds. Members of the media are invited to attend.