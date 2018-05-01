Wolverines win first game of playoffs

The East Clarendon High School varsity Wolverines defeated St. Johns on Monday in the first game of the Class A District VII playoffs by a final score of 15-0.

Aidan Singletary won the game on the mound for East Clarendon, pitching a no-hitter. Matthew Floyd went 3-3, with two doubles and six RBI for the Wolverines.