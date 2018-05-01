Swampcats win first game of quarterfinals
by Submitted via Email | May 1, 2018 8:42 am
The Laurence Manning Academy Swampcats defeated Hammond 6-5 on Monday in the opening game of the South Carolina Independent School Association AAA baseball playoff quarterfinals.
The team, which has a season record of 16-4, is the two-time defending state champion. The Swampcats continue their quest for a third state title at 6 p.m. today in Columbia.
