Swampcats win first game of quarterfinals

The Laurence Manning Academy Swampcats defeated Hammond 6-5 on Monday in the opening game of the South Carolina Independent School Association AAA baseball playoff quarterfinals.

The team, which has a season record of 16-4, is the two-time defending state champion. The Swampcats continue their quest for a third state title at 6 p.m. today in Columbia.