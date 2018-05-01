Premuel Louise Crosby Gibson

ROCK HILL – Premuel Louise Crosby Gibson, wife of Willie “Skeet” Jerome Gibson, died Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Born Jan. 16, 1944, in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late Primeus and Premuel Green Crosby.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at the home, 10 Watts St. in the Bellwood subdivision of Manning.

Funeral services will be announced by Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel.