Premuel Louise Crosby Gibson
by Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel | May 1, 2018 7:48 am
ROCK HILL – Premuel Louise Crosby Gibson, wife of Willie “Skeet” Jerome Gibson, died Sunday, April 29, 2018.
Born Jan. 16, 1944, in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late Primeus and Premuel Green Crosby.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at the home, 10 Watts St. in the Bellwood subdivision of Manning.
Funeral services will be announced by Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel.
