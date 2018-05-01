JV Lady Saints remain undefeated going into final game of season

The Clarendon Hall junior varsity softball team ran its record to 12-0 on the season Monday in Walterboro with a 21-14 win against Colleton Prep.

Amberly Way picked up the win on the mound with 10 strike outs to lead the JV Lady Saints in remaining undefeated. Way also led on offense with a 4-4 day and three RBI. Olivia Wilson and Colleen McIntosh were 3-5 each with Wilson having three RBI and McIntosh having one. Hadleigh McIntosh was 3-6 with three RBI and Macie McIntosh was 3-4 with one RBI. Sidney Berry was 2-5 with two RBI. The JV Lady Saints will return to action Tuesday for their final game of the season. The team will play 4 p.m. against Orangeburg Prep.