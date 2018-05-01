Barney A. McElveen Jr.

Last Updated: May 1, 2018 at 1:57 pm

LAMAR – Barney A. McElveen Jr. 75, widower of Diane Ashley McElveen, died Monday, April 30, 2018, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born Dec. 14, 1942, in Florence, he was a son of the late Barney Adam McElveen and Juanita Oliver McElveen. He was the co-owner of McElveen and Granger Auto Electric, a former owner and operator of Taw Caw Campground in Summerton, and more recently an assistant manager at Dollar General.

Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Granger; and two brothers-in-law, Pete Granger and Ronald Drennon.

Survivors include a son, Terry Shawn (Jan) McElveen of Lexington; a daughter, Kerrie DeAnne Cordray of Lamar; four grandchildren, Jessica Ashley Williams, Hannah Diane Gore, Shawn McElveen and Kaitlin McElveen; two great-grandchildren; Hayden Jayce Gore and Oliver Kingston Williams; a sister, Trudy Drennon; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great nieces and great-great-nephews.

A time of reflection and visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home in Florence.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 601 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to SPCA International, P.O. Box 6882, New York, NY 10001.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.