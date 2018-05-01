Abraham Briggs Jr.
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | May 1, 2018 11:01 am
Abraham Briggs Jr. 65, died Sunday, April 29, 2018, at his home, 2137 George Harvin Road in Manning.
Born Nov. 17, 1952, in Manning, he was a son of the late Abraham Briggs Sr. and Hattie Lucille Doughty Briggs.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
