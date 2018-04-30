Wolverines start playoffs
by Staff Reports | April 30, 2018 12:54 pm
The East Clarendon High School Wolverines will begin the district tournament in the quest for a state playoff title today.
East Clarendon received a first-round bye in the District VII tournament of the 1A Playoffs and will host St. John’s at 6:30 p.m. at Shad Hall Field.
