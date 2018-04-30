Veteran’s day appreciation grand opening scheduled for May 27

Last Updated: April 30, 2018 at 8:54 am

Late 1700s period exhibit at the Clarendon County Historical Society Museum

Clarendon County Historical Society Museum is having a Veteran’s Day Appreciation Grand Opening for their newest exhibit. On May 27 at 2 p.m., they will open their doors to the public for this exhibit, which honors Clarendon County veterans of World War II. The exhibit will include uniforms, pictures, medals, flags, weapons and military memorabilia from the time period.

More than 800 Clarendon County servicemen and women served in the armed forces during WWII, including 323 African Americans and nine ladies who were nurses. The Historical Society has gathered pictures from their own archives as well as obtaining pictures from members of the community. While they haven’t been able to find pictures of every WWII veteran from Clarendon, they have gathered as many as they can.

With current exhibits such as a 1935 kitchen and a late 1700s exhibit, the museum is housed in a building next to the Bank of Clarendon, and the bank leases it to the Historical Society for $1 per year. “We are so appreciative of this building,” said Jerry Robertson, a past president of the Historical Society and the current Exhibit Chairman.

During the upcoming WWII exhibit’s time, the museum is planning several school trips to see the exhibit, and they are looking for docent volunteers to help out. If you would like to volunteer for this event or any other exhibit or event, call the museum during it’s regular business hours (Thurs and Fri 1-4 p.m. and Sat 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at (803) 433-0328, or call Meesha Witherspoon at the Clarendon County Archives at (803) 435-0328. “Any time anybody would like to volunteer to help us with this museum, they’re welcome to do it,” said Robertson.

If you would like to find out more about the Historical Society Museum, visit http://clarendoncountyhistory.org/the-museum/. The Historical Society meets on the third Thursday of January, March and September, with an annual trip the third Thursday of May. This year’s trip is to historic St. George. The all day trip is $40 for members and $45 for non-members and includes a fried chicken lunch from D & H BBQ in Manning. Call the museum or the Archives for tickets.