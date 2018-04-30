Summerton Rotary Club welcomes newest member
by Cindy Risher | April 30, 2018 4:35 pm
Last Updated: April 30, 2018 at 3:40 pm
Summerton Rotary Club welcomes their newest member, Al Truesdale (L) . George Summers, President (R) is Al’s sponsor and William Johnson (C), President-Elect presents Al with his certificate of membership. Johnson is also past Assistant Governor for District 7770.
