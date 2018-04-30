Little Old Lady…..Save the papers

Barbara Ardis

By the year 2020, if you plan to fly in a commercial airplane, you will have to have one of the new driver’s licenses. To get one, you have to provide the following: an original birth certificate or a valid U.S. passport; your social security card or a W-2 form with your name, number and employer; proof of any name change, such as a marriage license; two documents with your current address, like a driver’s license or a recent utility bill.

WOW. It almost makes you want to drive your car everywhere. And if you don’t have these proofs handy, it might be time to start finding them.

Some years ago I had to get a line of my family generations, including my birth certificate and my mother’s marriage license from 1926. Imagine my delight when she [Mom] promptly produced them for me. A lot of these things have now come to me as a depository, and I am reminded that we all need a fire proof box or some place to keep these papers.

Another one of my proudest documents is my certificate of baptism dating back to 1928, and my father’s graduation certificate from Carlisle Military school in 1923.

A lot of people like to use the family Bible to record and collect papers. When my older son died a few years ago, and I wanted a keepsake from his home, my younger son brought me his personal Bible, and reminded me that there were some papers and personal remembrances that he had kept in the book. It was very humbling to open the pages and see and feel what was precious to him.

My little office has some precious things hanging on the walls. Front and center is the framed one-dollar bill that was the payment to sign the contract for my first book. And the receipt from the author support team for my second little book.

There is also one of my Christmas poems, done in calligraphy that a boss gave me for a Christmas present one year.

Walls are like the frames of our hearts. What hangs in your heart? Love for a neighbor? Thanks for a favor? Reminders of the service you gave to your community?

I want to be sure my heart is filled with hope for humanity, and love for the universe. We only have God and each other for this trip through time.

God loves you and so do I.