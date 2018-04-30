Law enforcement officer’s appreciation luncheon held April 19

Mayor Julia Nelson presented the Key to the City to Yolanda Junious. Junious is a Victim’s Advocate with the Sheriff’s office, winner of the Officer of the Year award.

On April 19, the F.E. DuBose Career Center Law Enforcement Services Class honored the Clarendon County Law Enforcement Officers with an appreciation luncheon. Mahogany Green, a student, stated the purpose of the event.

“Law enforcement is a major component of the criminal justice system designed to serve and protect all members of society. Every year, our officers sacrifice their lives to protect the citizens of this country and state,” said Green. She went on to discuss the negative publicity we see without the balanced views of the good deeds and acts performed by law enforcement personnel annually.

She dedicated the blue table candles to the “Thin Blue Line family” and the white candles to the memory of Clarendon County Coroner Hayes Samuels and Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Holmes Smith, Sr. Lastly she stated the event was to “honor an officer who wears the law enforcement uniform and displays the badge of honor which represents public faith and public trust to all citizens of Clarendon County and this great state of South Carolina.”

Jamari McKinney performed an a cappella rendition of Beyonce’s “I was Here,” and Joseph Brown played saxophone selections during the meal.

Sheriff Tim Baxley discussed the three things he tells people who wish to work with him as an employee of the Sheriff’s Department, encouraging them to remain faithful to their spouses and treat everyone with respect, including people being arrested. Lastly, he admonished officers to “make sure you go home to your family at the end of your shift.” He further discussed the current political and social climate with regard to law enforcement as well as how many officers have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“The reality is, it’s a tough career in today’s world,” said Baxley. “The reality is, every one of us that’s in here now, we can do the right thing, we can treat people fair, we can serve and protect like we promised we were going to do, and we can regain the nobility of being a law enforcement officer.”

Talaysia Hill presented Baxley with a gift basket as a thank you for his part in the event. Small gifts were also presented to representatives from each of the attending law enforcement agencies in appreciation for allowing the F.E. DuBose students access to the agencies for work exposure and experience.

Yolanda C. Junious, Victim’s Advocate with the Sheriff’s office, received the Officer of the Year award. The ceremony began with a video, which showed photographs of Junious in various aspects of her life while Bette Middler’s “You are the Wind Beneath My Wings” played in the background. Junious received a plaque and a two-night stay in Myrtle Beach. Manning Mayor Julia Nelson presented Junious with a Key to the City.