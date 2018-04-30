Clarendon pilot club attends district spring convention
by Submitted via Email | April 30, 2018 6:15 pm
Last Updated: April 30, 2018 at 3:57 pm
Clarendon Pilot Club Members attend the District Spring Convention at River Walk Inn in Myrtle Beach on April 22,22,23. 2018
Pictured are Donna Thames, Kathy Geddings, Peggy Benton, Margaret Robertson and Camille Daniel.
