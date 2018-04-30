CHBS to hold regular board meeting May 15
by Staff Reports | April 30, 2018 9:16 am
Last Updated: April 30, 2018 at 9:59 am
Clarendon Behavioral Health Services will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 16 at 14 N. Church St. in Manning.
