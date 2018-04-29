Samuel Dixson Tyson Jr.

Last Updated: April 30, 2018 at 9:13 am

GEORGETOWN – Samuel Dixson “Sammy” Tyson Jr., 52, died Friday, April 27, 2018, at Navicent Health Baldwin in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Born Sept. 10, 1965, in Manning, he was a son of Samuel Dixson Tyson Sr. and Betty Ann O’Tuel Tyson. He was a graduate of Camden Military Academy and a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and Mechanized Calvary.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, Conah, of Manning; his mother of Georgetown; his fiancé, Angie Johnson of Georgetown; a daughter, Samantha Letendre (Daniel) of Augusta, Maine; two grandchildren, Paige Letendre and Lacey Letendre; a step-granddaughter, Kayla Letendre; a sister, Sandy Cogdell (Charles) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; a nephew, Quin Cogdell (Caroline) of New York City; and a niece, Betty Cogdell of Raleigh, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by a brother, James Russell “Teeter” Tyson II.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Manning United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kem Thomas officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Manning United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 68, Manning, SC 29102; or to a charity of one’s choice.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org