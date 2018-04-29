LMA inducts students into National Junior Honor Society

Last Updated: April 30, 2018 at 9:22 am

The following seventh-. eighth-, and ninth-grade students were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society at Laurence Manning Academy: Jordan Baker, Karley Brown, Mary Grace Carraway, Cadence Coker, Savannah Coursey, Porter Davis, Madison Degasse, Kaitlin Driggers, Anna Kate Dubose, Henry DuRant, Eva Eaddy, Harper Epperson, Piper Ferris, Brianne Finney, Trystan Foht, Grace Ford, Hannah Fraser, Elliott Harris, Jayden Hunt, Emily Isgett, Meri Ellen Johnson,Ethan Lee, Hailey Lynch, Charlie McGraw, Tylor Mikula, Hannah Nave, Chandler Newman, Nathan Phan, Madison Phillips, Bella Plews. Emily Porter, Campbell Proctor, Brandt Reynolds, Cassandra Schuessler, Brody Secosky, Emily Stanley, Noah Tanner, Parker Tisdale, Ansley Welch, Ariyelle Wells and Joe Wilson. Students were selected based on qualities of scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character.