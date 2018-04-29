Manning native honored by Newberry

Devin Blackwell of Manning has been honored by the city of Newberry for outstanding leadership and involvement on campus and in the community.

During his four years, he has been a member of Scarlet Spirit Marching Band, served as executive board member of National Society of Leadership and Success, worked as a student ambassador and held position of resident adviser.

He has also served as a member of the multicultural committee, vice president of Student Government Association, been a member of Campus Alliance of Respect and Diversity, was a Campus Disciplinary Board member, orientation leader and volunteer tutor at Newberry County Schools.

He has also been involved in community service in campus beautification, been a member of the Advisory Board and presented at the SCC Exchange.