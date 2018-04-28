Patsy Richburg Eaddy

GREELEYVILLE – Patsy Richburg Eaddy, 72, wife of Randy Eaddy, died Saturday, April 28, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born Sept. 10, 1945, in Alcolu, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Allen Richburg and the late Annie “Alee” Cutter Richburg. She was a member of Deep Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church.

She is survived by her husband of Greeleyville; two grandchildren, John Franklin Murdaugh and Gilbert Allen Murdaugh; three sisters, LeGay Elmore of Bishopville, Gail Richburg of Manning and Donna Martin (Norman) of Summerton; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and a very special pet, Little Rock.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 29, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Revs. Jimmy Floyd, LaVaughn Young and Josh Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Deep Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Sam Wingate, James Thames, Al Cubbage, Wayne Brockington, Dexter Welch and Huey Thames.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home, 729 Long Branch Road in Greeleyville.

Memorials may be made to Deep Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church, c/o Almeita Hovermale, 3016 S.C. 260, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org