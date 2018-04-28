Manning native performs in jazz concert at CCU

The Coastal Carolina University Department of Music, in partnership with the Skipp Pearson Jazz Legacy Foundation, presented “Come Let Freedom Swing,” a dual performance by the CCU Jazz Big Band and Carl Payne Big Band presented on Singleton Lawn East on April 21.

The CCU Jazz Big Band, under the direction of Matthew White, associate professor in the Department of Music, includes a traditional big band instrumentation of the 1940s: saxophones, trumpets, trombones, drumset and piano. Tyrice Murray of Manning is a member of the jazz ensemble.