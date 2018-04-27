Two Scott’s Branch seniors sign with Allen University
by Staff Reports | April 27, 2018 12:33 pm
Tyrease Riley (L) and Tyquarius Brown (R) signed to play football with Allen University this morning. According to their coach, both young men are expected to be starting players in the fall.
