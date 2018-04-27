Morris College hold annual Spring Concert

Last Updated: April 26, 2018 at 3:54 am

Morris College will hold its annual Spring Concert, featuring the Lakewood High School Ensemble at 8:15 p.m. Friday i the Neal Jones Auditorium. All are invited to attend.

The Morris College Chorale will perform “His Name is So Sweet,” “City Called Heaven,” “Non Nobis.”

Lakewod’s chorale will perform “The Word Was God,” “Psalm 150” and “You Make Life Romantic,” the latter written by Morris College Professor of Music Lorne Lee.

The combined choirs will conclude with a performance of Richard Smallwood’s “Total Praise.”

Director ShawnHair leads the Morris College Chorale, while Director Herbert Johnson leads the Lakewood High School Ensemble.