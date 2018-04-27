Manning man has died as a result of car accident
by Staff Reports | April 27, 2018 2:10 pm
Coroner's Office
MANNING – A 74-year-old Manning man has died from complications following a single-vehicle accident that occurred around 10 p.m. April 19 in the 2300 block of Camp Shelor Road in the area of Lakevue Landing.
Please contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol for details on the accident.
David Kennedy was flown from the scene of the accident to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston where he died around 8:20 p.m. April 26, 2018.
