Manning man dies one week after wreck

Last Updated: April 28, 2018 at 7:18 am

A 74-year-old Manning man has died in a Charleston hospital, one week after injuries from a wreck sent him there.

David Kennedy was flown from the scene of the wreck at Camp Shelor Road in the area of Lakevue Landing to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston about 10 p.m. April 19. According to the Clarendon County Coroner’s Office, he died about 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has not released details for the wreck at present. Interim Coroner Bucky Mock said in a release that it was a single-vehicle wreck that happened in the 2300 block of Camp Shelor Road.