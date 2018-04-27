LMA fourth grade students learn local history

Last Updated: April 27, 2018 at 3:50 pm

Dr. Jordan Spencer took the fourth-grade students from Laurence Manning Elementary School on a Potter’s Raid field trip on April 19. The field trip was designed to focus on the last battle in South Carolina of the American Civil War.

Students visited several sites in Manning where General Potter first engaged Confederate soldiers. Sites included: the Coffey and McKenzie Law Firm; the Private Pratt burial site; the Brogdon Depot; and the Ox Swamp bridge site that was destroyed by fire. Other sites visited included the site of the Battle of Dingle’s Mill that is on Highway 521 between Manning and Sumter; the old Sumter Cemetery, the final resting place for several local soldiers and finally, Manchester State Forest where the Confederate soldiers blew up trains that were filled with iron ore and ammunition.

Field trips like this expose students first hand to the history of the Civil War that is located within their own community.