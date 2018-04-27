A vision for Morrow property

Last Updated: April 27, 2018 at 2:21 pm

(L-R) Rodney Morrow, Harold Morrow and Vivian Morrow looking at plans for the farm.

Rodney Morrow, his brother, Harold, and his sister-in-law, Vivian, were given approximately 80 acres of family land to build a dream. Each of the three has contributed to that overall dream, but together they’re making it happen.

The first phase included building Emmanuel Child Care Center, which is the only child care center in Summerton. With 30 children enrolled from ages six weeks to six years, and a capacity of 55, the child care center is growing, offering a much-needed service in the Summerton area. Vivian runs the Christian center, ensuring children receive a foundation in reading and Bible teachings. Outside, she has a small raised garden area where the children have planted herbs and vegetables.

Vivian worked in the education system for many years, but when her youngest child was born 15 years ago, her heart moved in another direction. “I wanted to go back to work; I just wasn’t feeling led to go back into the school system. That’s when this came about. I really prayed about it. I want to do something. I want to make a difference. This is what the Lord gave me to do,” Vivian said.

Rodney has a different dream for the land nearby. Behind their home on the property grow grape vines, and a large expanse of cleared farmland waits to be planted. He intends to plant a “you-pick-it” farm area where Clarendon County residents can come pick their own produce. For residents who are elderly or disabled, Rodney intends on creating a delivery service.

Not far away lies another 72-acre piece of land purchased from another branch of the family. Here the family grows 52 pecan trees, a few Nelsons but mostly Papershells, and a bamboo thicket. The land, however, won’t simply be pecans and bamboo. Plans have been drawn for the land to include a working educational farm, where school groups, families and individuals can come learn about animal farming and agriculture.

A botanical garden will encompass a front corner, and a small petting zoo and children’s garden area will appeal to families. Near the bamboo, Vivian plans an Asian garden and possibly a small miniature golf area. Rodney will add beehives for pollination and honey.

The bamboo will also be Rodney’s project. He has spent time researching drying methods and has visited bamboo gardens in Savannah. He intends on selectively harvesting the bamboo to create limited amounts of furniture.

Inside the building on the property, a small commercial kitchen is in the works. Discussions are underway with DHEC regarding regulations and requirements. Once the commercial kitchen has been certified, the Morrows can sell jellies and jams, honey and smoked meats, for which Rodney has already purchased a large pull-behind smoker grill. On top of this will be a number of pecan treats. Vivian listed pecan flour, pecan oil, and baked goods. She added pies, tarts and cookies to the list. “My dream is to have a farm store, which would sell everything we do out here,” said Vivian.

Together, the family has created a large vision for two pieces of family land, and Vivian feels it was given to them for a purpose. “God has given us this, and we need to work to manifest it, because there’s a need.”