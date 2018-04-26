Winthrop senior awarded National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program Grant

ROCK HILL – Winthrop University senior LaRaven Temoney has been awarded a prestigious National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program grant and will pursue her doctoral degree in public policy at the University of Florida.

She was one of only five students selected in the public policy area and is the first from the Winthrop University College of Business Administration awarded this type of grant.

Temoney, an economics major and a McNair Scholar, has worked with faculty mentor Laura Ullrich on research that focuses on the inadequacy and inequity of school funding across districts in South Carolina. The plight of the Palmetto State’s rural districts was captured in a 2005 documentary called “Corridor of Shame,” which included the county where Temoney lives.

The NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program will provide Temoney with upwards of $35,000 annually to pay for her graduate work.