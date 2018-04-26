Online fundraiser for Haven of Rest

From L to R, the picture shows Sylvia Whorton, Cheryl Coggins, Mary Shelton and Ann Driggers as they prepared to mail out postcards to donors regarding the online fundraising event.

In May 2008, Ann Driggers founded the Jordan Crossroads Ministry Center Haven of Rest, a nonprofit domestic violence crisis center for women and children. With South Carolina ranked high in domestic violence incidents and ranked 5th for the number of women murdered by men in domestic violence situations, Driggers responded to the need for a safe place for battered women.

Located in an undisclosed location in Clarendon County, Haven of Rest is that escape path for women and children. For the first few years, Driggers paid the mortgage and all operating expenses, with the help of a few generous donors. A board of directors was formed, and public board meetings are held monthly.

Haven of Rest welcomes women and their children of all races, ages, cultures, religious affiliations, social or economic status, education level and abilities for up to 90 days. These women are given assistance in obtaining services and education leading to employment, giving them the independence needed to live free of abuse. Driggers also maintains a 24-hour domestic violence hotline at (803) 309-8085.

On May 18, Jordan Crossroads Ministry Center Haven of Rest will celebrate its 10th anniversary. The invitation-only event will honor the community leaders, law enforcement, volunteers, donors, business and sponsors who have supported the efforts to assist domestic violence survivors and their children.

For those wishing to donate to this ministry, there will be an online fundraising event on May 1. Haven of Rest will participate for its fifth year in the Midland Gives! online fundraiser. Central Carolina Community Foundation and SC Together, formerly the South Carolina Association of Nonprofit Organizations (SCANPO) offers the fundraiser. It allows communities to donate to the participating nonprofit organizations of their choice, supporting these services and helping keep the doors open to community members in need. Go to www.midlandgives.org and search for Haven of Rest.

Donations can be scheduled early if needed, however credit cards will not be charged until May 1, and early donations cannot count toward additional cash prizes the participating organizations may receive. To see a list of prizes available for these organizations, visit the web site, select the Event Information pulldown at the top of the screen and select Prizes.

Those wishing to volunteer are needed as well, and she suggests anyone interested should attend a public board meeting. These are held at New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Manning at 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday each month. “I encourage everyone to come and get to know us. Find out what we’re about,” says Driggers.

Driggers is hopeful that raised awareness about Haven of Rest and the fundraiser will help them pass their goal of 25 donors and $3,500 raised this year.