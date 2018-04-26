Lady Wolverines honored for statebasketballwin
by Staff Reports | April 26, 2018 7:17 am
Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 11:20 pm
The East Clarendon High School varsity Lady wolverines were recognized this week by the Clarendon County Legislative Delegation for their basketball State Championship win earlier this year.
