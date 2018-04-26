Lady Monarchs take third in Region track meet, qualify more than a dozen for Lower State Championships

The Manning High School Lady Monarchs’ track team placed third out of five teams this week with a final score of 85. Hanahan placed first with 118 points, while Bishop England came in second with 112. Timberland came in fourth with 34 points, while Lake Marion came up last with 25 points.

Those who qualified for the Lower State Championships, which will be held May 5, included:

4×11 Relay – Second Place in Region – Sequoia Junious, Sulajah Stukes, Shantea Fulmore, Measha Jones.

4×400 Relay – Fourth Place in Region – Anasia Felder, Jada Hilton, Ashley Ellis, Syderial Wilson.

4×400 Relay – Third Place in Region – Delaney Frierson, Hesed Ben-Yisrael, Madisen Winn-Dennis, Shantea Fulmore.

High Jump – First Place in Region – Mahogany Green (4-feet, 8 inches).

Long Jump – First Place in Region – Mahogany Green (16-feet, 5.5 inches).

Triple Jump – First Place in Region – Mahogany Green (32 feet, 10.5 inches).

400-meter hurdles – First Place in Region – Delaney Frierson (1:12:70).

100 meters – First Place in Region – Measha Jones (12.65)

200 meters – First Place in Region – Measha Jones (25.51)

100 meters – Second Place in Region – Shantea Fulmore

200 meters – Third Place in Region – Shantea Fulore

100-meter Hurdles – Third Place in Region – Tristan Tripp

100-meter hurdles – Fourth Place in Region – Delaney Frierson

Discus – Fourth Place in Region – Savannah Williams