Goody’s, Rotary clubs partner for charities
by Submitted via Email | April 26, 2018 12:14 pm
Last Updated: April 26, 2018 at 1:13 pm
As part of the Stage Stores Community Cares Project called 30 Days of Giving, Goody’s is partnering with the Summerton Rotary Club for the month of April. Donations raised during April at Goody’s in downtown Manning will help with the Rotary projects of Coats & Shoes for children and the Boys & Girls State Scholarships.
