Body found on Lake Marion

Last Updated: April 26, 2018 at 9:16 am

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Natural Resources are currently working a scene on Lake Marion in which a body was found late Wednesday afternoon.

SCDNR Capt. Robert McCullough confirmed to the Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that his agency is assisting local law enforcement with the recovery of a body found near Indian Bluff Park outside of Eutawville. Details of the investigation, such as how the body was found, were not released.

The identity of the victim has not been released.