Mobile Library Schedule: Wednesday, April 25
by Staff Reports | April 25, 2018 9:38 am
Last Updated: March 29, 2018 at 9:42 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop from 1-2 p.m. today at Lane’s Shopping Center on S.C. 260 and from 2:30-4:30 p.m. today at J&E Superette in Davis Station.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.