Lady Wolverines honored at State House for 2017 state win
by Staff Reports | April 25, 2018 11:17 pm
The East Clarendon High School varsity Lady wolverines were recognized this week by the Clarendon County Legislative Delegation for their softball State Championship win last year. (Photos provided by Susan Powell Anderson)
