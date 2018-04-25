JV Lady Saints finish region undefeated

The Clarendon Hall junior varsity softball team upped its record to 11-0 on the season with a 6-0 win over Andrew Jackson Academy on Tuesday night

Amberly Way pitched a 13 strike out,no walks no hitter for the win. The JV Saints were led offensively by Wells James, who went 1-2 with 1 RBI and Ashley Timmons going 1-1 with 1 RBI. Sidney Berry was also 1-2. Hadleigh McIntosh and Olivia Wilson were both 1-3, The JV Lady Saints finish their region schedule undefeated at 9-0. They will play out of region on Monday in Summerton against Orangeburg Prep.