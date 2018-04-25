B-Team Swampcats finish season 14-1

The B-Team Swampcats completed their season on Saturday by sweeping PAC out of Columbia in a double header.

Game 1 – LMA 12 PAC 0

Cam Branham pitched a complete game in game 1 and was 1-3 at the plate. He finishes the year 5-0 as a starting pitcher.

Connor Smith was 3-3 with a triple and had 4 RBIs. Smith finished the year with the second highest average on the time at .565.

Bryce Accord was 2-3 at the plate in game 1 as well.

Game 2

T.J. Hicks earned the win in game 2 on the mound and was 2-3 at the plate.

Jackson Brown was 2-3 at the plate and accounted for 4 RBI’s as well.

The Swampcats completed their season with a record of 14-1.