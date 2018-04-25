B-Team Swampcats finish season 14-1
by Staff Reports | April 25, 2018 1:52 pm
The B-Team Swampcats completed their season on Saturday by sweeping PAC out of Columbia in a double header.
Game 1 – LMA 12 PAC 0
Cam Branham pitched a complete game in game 1 and was 1-3 at the plate. He finishes the year 5-0 as a starting pitcher.
Connor Smith was 3-3 with a triple and had 4 RBIs. Smith finished the year with the second highest average on the time at .565.
Bryce Accord was 2-3 at the plate in game 1 as well.
Game 2
T.J. Hicks earned the win in game 2 on the mound and was 2-3 at the plate.
Jackson Brown was 2-3 at the plate and accounted for 4 RBI’s as well.
The Swampcats completed their season with a record of 14-1.
