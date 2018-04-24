Send us your prom pictures!
by Staff Reports | April 24, 2018 11:55 am
Last Updated: April 24, 2018 at 12:34 pm
Send us pictures of your young ones heading off to prom. Remember to include their full names, grade and what school they go to. Email editorial@manninglive.com.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.