National Day of Prayer is May 3

The annual National day of Prayer service will be held May 3, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Clarendon County Courthouse in Manning. Do you know that in Great Britain and Europe generally, and in Australia, that the percentage of truly born-again, evangelical Christians is 5% or less? Our nation is not far behind these, as surveys are showing that the United States is becoming less and less Christian every day. While this trend is likely to continue, we must not let this happen to the body of Christ where we live without a fight! Therefore, will you come and “Fight the good fight, keeping faith and a good conscience…” (I Timothy 1:18-19)? Looking forward to praying with you!

Because of Jesus,

The Christian Pastors of our Community