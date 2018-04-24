McLeod honors hospital employees

McLeod Health Clarendon officials recognized employees April 19 for their years of service during the Employee Service Awards Luncheon.

“The values of McLeod Health are demonstrated through the dedication and commitment of our employees,” said McLeod Health Clarendon Administrator Rachel Gainey. “The Value of Caring, the Value of the Person, the Value of Quality, the Value of Integrity and our mission of providing patients with medical excellence are the foundation of our daily focus.”

Fifty-six McLeod Health Clarendon employees were honored during the service for their contributions to the organization. Each employee was recognized for their cumulative years of dedicated service, including those years of service at Clarendon Memorial Hospital.

“When combined, these employees have dedicated more than 525 years of caring to patients and families in Clarendon and surrounding counties,” said Gainey, who ended the program with praise for McLeod Health Clarendon’s improvements in patient satisfaction, attributing it to the dedication of the employees and leadership working together.

FIVE YEARS

Samantha Adams, Ashlee Benton, Tracy Boykin, Jennifer Burke, Ellen Burrows, Margaret DuBose, William Dunlap, Christopher Dymond, Alyson Eastep, Shandell Gibson, Jace Goldberg, Thea Hawkins, Stephanie Hipp, Brandi Hodge, Tiffany Jones, Thomas Klvana, Charles “Mickey” Llyod, Debra Love-Ballard, Katherine Marlowe, Dr. Wilmot McCollough, Elvira McFadden, Sabrina Mellerson, Denise Melton, Amanda Moore, John Moses, Laurie Pack, Deborah Richardson, Paul Schumacher, Michele Shope, Ashley Stewart, Michael “Doug” White and Amanda Wilson.

10 YEARS

Betty Dukes, Maggie Harrison, Jill Hedrick, Joshlyn Kinlaw, Pat Kolb, Dawn Rowell, Stuart Smith, Abbie Tisdale, T.I. Walker and Lori Welch.

15 YEARS

Ashley Chandler, Rachel Gainey, Robert Graham, Timothy Hinson, Susan McElveen, Leigh Reed, Tracey Strickland, Kayla Williams, and Charlene Young-Singletary.

20 YEARS

Johanna Wilson

25 YEARS

Mary “Shelia” Dingle and Pamela Flagler.

30 years

Loretta Benbow and Linda Sharper.

