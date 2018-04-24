Levy family thanks supporters
by Staff Reports | April 24, 2018 12:32 pm
While words cannot fully express our gratitude, we sincerely thank you for your friendship, kindness, and prayers during our time of bereavement.
Your love and support has not only provided a beacon of light during darkness, but also comfort in the midst of pain.
The generosity shown to our family has touched us deeply, and will forever be remembered with love.
The Family of Samuel “Sam” Levy
(Dorothy, Terrance, Kevin, & Samantha)
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.