Concert aims to bring Nashville to Sumter, surrounding areas

A little bit of Nashville is coming to the Tri-county area

At least, that is the hope of Vicki Lea and Jay Parnell, who will host “The Power of the Song – A Storytelling Evening with Singers and Songwriters” from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Sumter Opera House.

“This evening is about bringing singer-songwriters together to talk about their songs, particularly what inspired them to write these songs,” said Vicki Lea Parnell. “It is also a time for these same singer-songwriters to talk about their own processes when they write music, lyrics and melodies and harmonies.

“If you know anything about the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, it’s like we’re bringing the Bluebird Cafe to South Carolina,” said Parnell. “The artists will all be on stage in sort of a half circle and we will go around taking turns. We’ll have an intermission, and then we’ll go back at it.”

Parnell said working with Rick Tiger, a regular at The Bluebird Cafe, gave her the idea for the event.

“This is exactly the formatthey use at The Bluebird Cafe,” said Parnell. “Performers are also only acoustic, and they will be the same at The Sumter Opera House on Saturday.”

The event will feature Tiger, Floyd Callen and husband-wife team Blue Honey – Kassie Jordan and Troy Brooks. Parnell, her husband and Eddie Rogers will perform together as The Front Porch Junkies at an after party at La Piazza.

“I don’t think anything like this has been done before in the Sumter area,” said Parnell. “All of the songs are originals. There are no covers. Most will be what people think of as country.”

Admission to the La Piazza afterparty will be free, although there will be food and beverages for purchase. Merchandise and CDs from all featured groups will be available for purchase as well.

Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased at the Sumter Opera House, 21 N. Main St. in Sumter, or by calling (803) 436-2500.