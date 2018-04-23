Today in History …
by Robert Joseph Baker | April 23, 2018 12:08 am
Last Updated: August 19, 2015 at 10:29 pm
1635 – The first public school in the United States, Boston Latin School, is founded in Boston.
1920 – The Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) is founded in Ankara, Turkey. It denounces the government of Sultan Mehmed VI and announces the preparation of a temporary constitution.
1945 – Adolf Hitler’s designated successor Hermann Göring sends him a telegram asking permission to take leadership of the Third Reich, which causes Hitler to replace him with Joseph Goebbels and Karl Dönitz.
1990 – Namibia becomes the 160th member of the United Nations and the 50th member of the Commonwealth of Nations.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.