Manning BBQ for more than 70 years

Last Updated: April 23, 2018 at 3:04 pm

In 1947, the Denny and the Haley families opened a small barbeque restaurant in Manning, D&H Barbeque. With a need to replace their management in the mid-80s, they offered the position to Henry Brailsford. Henry was already in restaurant work. He had completed Hamburger University and had just become store manager at a McDonald’s in Santee. “At first, I wasn’t interested, but they kept making offers until I couldn’t refuse.” In the late 90s, the owners wished to retire, and they sold Henry the business.

Henry is involved in community services and supports Clarendon County where he can. However, a quietly giving man, he prefers to work behind the scenes rather than be the face of the efforts, keeping his involvement private.

Although his wife is not a part of the business, Henry’s son, Patrick Brailsford, manages the restaurant now. “I’ve got about ten more years and I’ll finally retire.” At that point, Henry intends to turn the business fully over to Patrick. Henry, however, will find another venture to take up his time. “We’ll be running something. I don’t know what yet, but there will be something.”

Patrick has been with D&H full time for three years now. After growing up working part time in the business, he chose to break away and work as an electrician. While he enjoyed the income, being on the road took time away from his growing family. “My heart’s here, honestly. It’s really all we know. It’s all my dad’s ever done,” said Patrick. “I actually benefit here more than anywhere else.” He’s looking forward to taking the reins, but he knows his father will leave behind big shoes to fill.

When Patrick gets ready to retire, he doesn’t know if one of his children or his eleven-year-old little sister will step up and take the reins, but he loves where he is now.

D&H is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. While they do cater, they offer a daily buffet of seafood, chicken and barbequed meats. Country sides such as macaroni and cheese, vegetables, rice, potatoes and gravy and hush puppies fill the rest of the buffet. With a variety of pies, cakes and puddings to complete the meal, it’s no wonder it has been a favorite restaurant in Manning for over 70 years.