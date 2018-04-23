ManningLive

Gardner, Kinlaw make All-Region Golf team

by | April 23, 2018 4:37 am

Cantey Gardner and Grant Kinlaw of Laurence Manning made the All-Region golf team in the South Carolina Division. The top si players had the lowest scores for the season.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live