Gardner, Kinlaw make All-Region Golf team
by Staff Reports | April 23, 2018 4:37 am
Cantey Gardner and Grant Kinlaw of Laurence Manning made the All-Region golf team in the South Carolina Division. The top si players had the lowest scores for the season.
