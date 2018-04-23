F.E. DuBose Top Student: Garth McCall
by Staff Reports | April 23, 2018 5:08 am
Last Updated: April 23, 2018 at 8:19 am
Garth McCall was named the F.E. DuBose Top Student for the Welding III program for the 3rd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year.
Comment by Moye Graham
April 23, 2018 at 08:44
Congratulations
