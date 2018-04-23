ManningLive

F.E. DuBose Top Student: Destiny Junious

by | April 23, 2018 3:08 am

Last Updated: April 23, 2018 at 8:18 am

Destiny Junious was named the F.E. DuBose Top Student for the Cosmetology II program for the 3rd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year.

  1. Comment by Cherron Ragin

    April 23, 2018 at 08:20

    Great job Destiny!

  2. Comment by Moye Graham

    April 23, 2018 at 08:43

    Congratulations

