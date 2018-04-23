F.E. DuBose Top Student: Destiny Junious
by Staff Reports | April 23, 2018 3:08 am
Last Updated: April 23, 2018 at 8:18 am
Destiny Junious was named the F.E. DuBose Top Student for the Cosmetology II program for the 3rd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year.
comments » 2
Comment by Cherron Ragin
April 23, 2018 at 08:20
Great job Destiny!
Comment by Moye Graham
April 23, 2018 at 08:43
Congratulations
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.